Jarrell Miller calls out undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk

This collage of pictures shows American boxer Jarrell Miller and undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. — Instagram

Jarrell Miller claimed that he is the one fighter who can beat the two-time undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, international media reported on Thursday.

Generational great Usyk has registered his name among the greats of the sport, and plenty of boxers are keen to get a title shot against him.

Usyk, who is the only fighter in the history of boxing to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era, has beaten a trio of Brits in Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois twice.

Regarding Oleksandr Usyk’s next move, Fury is looking for a trilogy fight next year. Meanwhile, YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has also called out the Ukrainian in the MMA arena.

Meanwhile, another fighter who has jumped into the scenario is American boxer Miller, who thinks he can conquer the undisputed heavyweight champion.

“I would run him over. Usyk has a problem with guys who put their chin down and want to bang out,” Miller said.

"I know for a fact I can beat Usyk. With me training and me having a proper training camp, I know I can beat Usyk.”

Usyk knocked out Dubois in the fifth round of their rematch at Wembley Stadium on July 19, becoming the heavyweight undisputed champion for the second time.

The Ukrainian has become the first boxer in history to claim the undisputed champion status for a third time, following previous rules at cruiserweight (2018) and heavyweight (2024).

Usyk first fought Dubois in August 2023, where the Ukrainian came out victorious in Poland with a ninth-round knockout, having dropped the British boxer twice.