PCB provisionally suspends Haider Ali amid ‘criminal investigation’

Pakistan's Haider Ali celebrates scoring half-century during their first T20I against West Indies at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on December 13, 2021. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday, announced to place Haider Ali under provisional suspension during Greater Manchester Police’s criminal investigation involving the national cricketer.

According to the cricket board, the investigation pertains to an undisclosed incident that occurred during Pakistan Shaheens’ recently concluded tour of England.

The PCB further shared that Haider received ‘appropriate legal support to protect his rights’ during the process in line with the cricket board’s policy of ensuring the welfare and legal rights of all its players, but emphasised acknowledging the legal procedures of the United Kingdom (UK).

As a result, the cricket board decided to impose a provisional suspension on the 24-year-old, who represented Pakistan in two ODIs and 35 T20Is.

“The PCB fully respects the legal procedures and processes of the United Kingdom and acknowledges the importance of allowing the investigation to run its due course,” the cricket board said in a statement.

“Accordingly, the PCB has decided to place Haider Ali under provisional suspension, effective immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation,” it added.

The cricket board further shared that it would take an ‘appropriate action’ upon the completion of the legal process under its Code of Conduct if needed, while also announcing that it would not make further comments on the matter until then.

It is pertinent to mention here that Haider Ali, who made his international debut for Pakistan in 2020, has scored 547 runs across formats with the help of three half-centuries.

He was also a part of Pakistan squads for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022.