Manchester United agree deal for RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko

An undated photo of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. — Instagram/benjaminsesko

Manchester United have agreed a deal with RB Leipzig for striker Benjamin Sesko, British media reported on Thursday.

The deal is reportedly worth £73.7m (85m euros) with guaranteed payment of £66.3m (76.5m euros) plus add-ons.

According to reports, Sesko will undergo a medical on Friday and complete other formalities before finalising his move to Old Trafford.

Reports emerged earlier that Benjamin Sesko indicated that he would prefer to play his football at Old Trafford next season.

The Slovenian international was rested in Leipzig’s friendly against Atalanta on Saturday, keeping the situation in mind.

Newcastle United were also interested in Sesko, with doubts over striker Alexander Isak’s future following interest from Premier League champions Liverpool.

Newcastle submitted an initial offer of around £65m plus £4.3m in add-ons, which was rejected by Leipzig over the weekend. However, Magpies then made another attempt with an improved bid worth at least £70million on Monday night.

The 22-year-old Slovenian forward has made 87 appearances for Leipzig, scoring 39 goals.

Sesko will join forwards Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, who were made part of United’s attack by Ruben Amorim this summer for a combined fee of around £130m.

Manchester United are managing these funds in a very smart way to sign these players, and could also raise a further £50m by finalising a deal with Chelsea for Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho, who has been told that he can leave Old Trafford this summer.

Forward Rasmus Hojlund has also been made available for sale for £40m after failing in the last two seasons, scoring just 14 Premier League goals.