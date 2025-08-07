Fatima Sana penalised for ICC Code of Conduct breach

Pakistan's Fatima Sana plays a shot during their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 3, 2024. — ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday, reprimanded Pakistan captain Fatima Sana for a Level 1 breach of its Code of Conduct during their first T20I of the three-match series against Ireland in Dublin.

According to the apex cricketing body, the bowling all-rounder breached Article 2.8 of its Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match.”

As a result, one demerit point has been added to the captain’s disciplinary record. This was Fatima’s first offence in the 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 13th over of Pakistan’s innings, when Fatima stayed on the crease after being adjudged caught behind by the on-field umpire before walking slowly towards the dugout, an action seen as a show of dissent.

The all-rounder admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Graham McCrea of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Roland Black and Gareth Morrison, alongside third umpire Aidan Seaver.

For the unversed, Level 1 breaches may result in penalties ranging from an official reprimand to a fine of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee and one or two demerit points.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan suffered an 11-run defeat in the series opener against Ireland.

Put into bat first, Ireland accumulated 142 before being bundled out on the fourth delivery of the final over.

Leading the way for the hosts was opening batter Amy Hunter, who top-scored with a 30-ball 37, followed by Orla Prendergast, who made 29 off 26 deliveries.

Fatima Sana led the bowling charge for Pakistan with a four-wicket haul.

In response, Pakistan could amass 131/9 in their allotted 20 overs and thus succumbed to an 11-run defeat.

Middle-order batter Natalia Pervaiz remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with 29 off 23 deliveries, while Rameen Shamim was the other notable run-getter with a 20-ball 27.

Prendergast was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland, taking three wickets for just 28 runs in her four overs.