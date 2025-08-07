Khachanov reveals reason for Zverev's defeat in Canadian Open semifinal

Karen Khachanov plays a shot against Casper Ruud (NOR) during fourth round play at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto on August 2, 2025. — Reuters

Karen Khachanov is delighted after reaching the final of the Canadian Open 2025, and said that Alexander Zverev was a little bit nervous during the clutch moments, which played a vital role in his defeat, international media reported on Thursday.

The Russian overcame Zverev 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4) booking his ticket to his second final at that level after claiming a title against Novak Djokovic in Paris-Bercy in 2018.

Khachanov said that he is super happy to reach the final and has another opportunity to play in the main match of a big event.

“Yeah, definitely feels good. As a matter of fact, you know, having a great run so far, having another opportunity to play the final in this big event. So, yeah, super happy, super proud to do it once again,” the Russian said.

“But, I mean, there is always some stats, you know, that could be, whatever, about the Masters 1000s or 500s, you know, or Grand Slam. So, I don’t put too much attention to that, to be honest.

“You know, even though it’s been quite a few years, but at the same time during this period of time I achieved some other great results in the Grand Slams, or the other achievements, so that’s why.”

Karen Khachanov explained the reason for Alexander Zverev’s defeat, saying he became a little bit nervous at the clutch moments of the showdown.

“You know, when you come to this point, I would say both players deserve to win, you know, him and myself. I cannot tell you what was the difference,” Karen added.

“In a way that, you know, whoever puts more balls inside the court, or maybe makes more winners, less unforced errors, it’s always a question of what do you do in those important moments when it counts.

“So I would say actually I was down 3-1, then I came back to 3-All. Then, it seems he made two unforced errors. But again, maybe I put a little bit more pressure, he got a little bit more nervous, more tight. So, this is how you play in those moments.”

The world No. 16 will face Ben Shelton in the final, who beat his countrymen Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3 and set up the biggest match of his career against Khachanov.

Khachanov has faced Shelton only once, with American coming out victorious 6-3, 7-5 in the third round of Indian Wells earlier in 2025.