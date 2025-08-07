Mercedes boss Toto Wolff confirms Russell's stay

This collage of pictures shows Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. — Reuters

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff confirmed that George Russell will stay with them, and it's all back to normal after the situation cleared up about Max Verstappen's future, international media reported on Thursday.

Verstappen, ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, confirmed that he will stay with Red Bull in 2026, ending the rumours about his future.

Mercedes and Wolff were thinking about signing the four-time world champion, which sparked the debate over Russell’s future, who is yet to put pen to paper while the season is nearing its end.

Team principal Wolff admitted that the team talked to Max Verstappen following speculation over his future, but now that the situation has cleared, Russell’s future with Mercedes is secured.

“I’ve always said I’m happy with my team, with Russell and Kimi Antonelli, but suddenly Max’s future became uncertain, so we talked to him too,” Wolff said.

“But I’ve always been very clear with George: 90 per cent of the time, he would stay with us, but I needed to talk to Verstappen too. Now the situation is clear, and everything can go back to normal.”

Russell has been impressive this season with Mercedes' inconsistent car, claiming his sixth podium of the campaign at the Hungarian Grand Prix. He is also the leader of the team after Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari alongside 18-year-old Italian rookie Kimi Antonelli.

Toto Wolff is optimistic about his team’s improvement and is looking forward to Ferrari versus Mercedes in the near future.

“Seeing Ferrari against Mercedes would be fantastic,” Wolff added.

“I have no doubt this duel will happen, next year or in the future. We will experience it and it will be fantastic.”