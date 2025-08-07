Amir, Imad among seven players granted NOC for franchise leagues

Northern Superchargers' Imad Wasim (left) and Mohammad Amir pose for a picture at Headingley in Leeds on August 7, 2025. — Facebook/official.mamir

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday, granted No Objection Certificate (NOC) to seven national cricketers, including Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim, to participate in different franchise leagues.

Amir and Imad, who re-retired from international cricket last December, have been consistently participating in different T20 franchise leagues across the globe.

The duo is set to reunite at the Northern Superchargers for the ongoing season of The Hundred after becoming the first Pakistan players to secure deals for this year’s competition.

The two players had been drafted in as replacements after Australian pacer Ben Dwarshuis was ruled out for the entire season due to international duty, while New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner will miss two matches for the same reason.

As a result, the PCB has granted NOCs to both the players for The Hundred, valid from August 7 to 10, while Amir has also been permitted to participate in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) from August 15 to September 22.



Besides the left-arm pacer, Naseem Shah and Iftikhar Ahmed were also issued the NOCs to participate in the CPL. Naseem’s NOC is valid from August 15 to September 22, while Iftikhar would be eligible to participate from August 14 to September 21.

All-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Khushdil Shah, who will partake in this year’s Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), were also issued NOCs, valid from December 1 to January 15, 2026.

Meanwhile, left-handed opener Sharjeel Khan, who last represented Pakistan at the international level in 2021, was issued the NOC from August 15 to 25 to participate in the Top End T20 Series in Australia.

List of players granted NOCs for August 2025