Michail Antonio bids farewell to West Ham after contract not renewed

West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates scoring their first goal at London Stadium in London on March 17, 2024. — Reuters

Jamaica striker Michail Antonio bid farewell to West Ham United after the club opted not to renew his contract at the end of last season, the Premier League side confirmed on Thursday.

The 35-year-old had not represented West Ham since his accident in December, where he broke his thigh bone in four places following his car hitting a tree on the way home from training.

Antonio signed a contract with the London club in 2015, moving from Nottingham Forest. He scored 83 goals in 323 appearances for West Ham, becoming the team’s all-time leading scorer in the Premier League.

West Ham United offered training, facilities and medical care to the player despite not renewing his contract.

"Michail will always be a much-loved and respected member of the West Ham United family. As has been the case since December, the Club will continue to support and assist him in his ongoing rehabilitation, offering him access to training, facilities and medical care if needed," West Ham said in a statement.

"Dialogue continues over his future involvement with the Club in an alternative capacity - including one that would enable others to benefit from his experience and leadership qualities - and he will forever hold a special place in our 130-year history."

Michail Antonio played a pivotal role in West Ham's Europa Conference League 2023 title win, ending their 43-year wait for major silverware.

Antonio made a comeback to the main action in June as a substitute for Jamaica in a CONCACAF Gold Cup encounter with Guatemala.

West Ham is set to kick off their Premier League campaign against Sunderland on August 16.