Arshad Nadeem begins light training ahead of World Athletics Championship

Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan holds his country's flag up in celebration after the Men's Javelin Throw Final on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 08, 2024 in Paris. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has started light training as part of his rehabilitation process after undergoing a calf surgery ahead of the World Athletics Championship.

Nadeem, in a video statement, shared that he was on track to attain complete fitness as his physio has deemed his rehabilitation progress satisfactory.

He further appealed to the nation for his speedy recovery and impressive performance at the World Athletics Championship, scheduled to be held in Japan in September.

“As you all know, I had a calf injury and thus underwent a minor surgery for that. By the grace of Almighty Allah, it is much better, and the physio also said that I have started to attain fitness,” said Nadeem.

“So, next is the World Athletics Championship in Japan, and I hope that I will perform well there by the grace of your prayers.

“By the grace of Almighty Allah, I have also started throwing lightly today, so the feeling is great.”

For the unversed, Arshad Nadeem successfully underwent a procedural muscle surgery in Cambridge, United Kingdom (UK) last month, which marks a crucial step in his recovery from a calf muscle injury that recently forced him to withdraw from an international event in Switzerland.

According to medical sources, doctors discovered partial damage to the muscles in Nadeem’s calf, which required surgical intervention.

He is currently receiving treatment under the supervision of renowned Dr. Ali Bajwa in the UK.

His coach Salman Iqbal Butt and the medical team have expressed optimism about his recovery, stating that they are hopeful he will be able to return to training shortly.