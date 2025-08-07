Tottenham midfielder Maddison to miss majority of 2025-2026 season

An undated picture of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison. — Reuters

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison will undergo surgery in the coming days and will miss the majority of the 2025-2026 season, the club announced on Thursday.

The midfielder was injured during a pre-season game against fellow Premier League side Newcastle United. The match resulted in a 1-1 draw last Sunday, and Maddison was taken off the field on a stretcher.

Following the match, the head coach, Thomas Frank, mentioned that the injury occurred in the same knee that had caused the player earlier to miss the later part of the season. Frank cited the injury as 'bad' and a 'brutal moment' for his team.

The club announced the news in a statement.

"We can confirm that James Maddison will undergo surgery for a ruptured Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) in his right knee," the club said.

Maddison has 12 goals and provided 11 assists in the last season in all competitions.

His surgery will take place in the coming days; following that, James will begin his rehabilitation with the medical team.

Everyone at Spurs wishes Maddison a full and speedy recovery.

It is pertinent to mention that the club has not provided any update regarding the return, but based on assumptions, ACL injuries take at least six months.

Spurs will begin their new season with a UEFA Super Cup clash against Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain.