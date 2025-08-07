New Zealand's Leroy Carter's dog chews his passport just before team's departure

An undated photo of New Zealand rugby union player Leroy Carter. — AFP

New Zealand rugby union player Leroy Carter's dog chewed his passport just before the team's departure to Argentina, international media reported on Thursday.

Carter's first call-up to the All Blacks quickly turned into a nightmare when he found that his passport had been eaten by his dog just days before his team’s tour to Argentina.

The 26-year-old said that he left his passport on the bedside table and his partner went to the gym, leaving their dog at home, which resulted in the incident.

“I had taken my passport out to snap a photo to send to the team manager and left it on my bedside table,” Carter explained.

“My partner went to the gym and left our dog at home. It must’ve gone down the hallway, jumped on the bed, and just chewed through the passport — and my teeth aligners too.

“It was a bit of a shambles yesterday. I was scrambling to get an emergency passport sorted, but I think we’ve got it all sorted now. Honestly, I kind of expected something like this to happen to me — no point stressing, just had to sort it out.”

New Zealand’s squad is set to fly to Argentina on Friday for the Rugby Championship. They will kick off their campaign against Argentina in Cordoba next week.

Leroy Carter, who helped New Zealand clinch a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and also represented his nation at rugby sevens at the Paris Olympics, received the All Blacks call-up following an impressive debut Super Rugby run with the Waikato Chiefs.

He revealed that he was enjoying breakfast with his partner when the unexpected call came through.

“I got a call from a private number,” Carter recalled.

“I figured if there was ever a time to answer one of those, this was it. It was Scott Robertson congratulating me on my selection.

“I honestly can’t remember much of what he said after that. I was emotional, just stoked. The boys were buzzing for me, but I was still in a bit of shock.”