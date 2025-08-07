Former Spurs captain Son Heung-min signs deal with Los Angeles FC

Son Heung-min (center) poses with LAFC lead managing owner Bennett Rosenthal (left) and general manager John Thorrington during an LAFC introductory press conference at BMO Stadium on Aug 6, 2025. — Reuters

Former Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min has finalised a deal to compete with Los Angeles FC, the club announced on Wednesday.

International media also reported that the deal is worth roughly $26 million, which breaks the MLS record of $22 million Atlanta United FC spent last winter to acquire forward Emmanuel Latte Lath.

Son's contract deal is for three years, but with options for 2028 and the first half of 2029.

Son announced that he is happy to join LAFC as the club aims to build the most iconic sports city. Los Angeles has won championships, and he is there to make a new chapter.

"I'm incredibly proud to be joining LAFC, a club with big ambitions in one of the most iconic sports cities in the world," Son said.

"Los Angeles has such a rich history of champions, and I am here to help write the next chapter. I'm excited for this new challenge in MLS. I have come to L.A. to lift trophies and give everything for this club, this city, and its fans. I cannot wait to get started."

Son admitted that the decision to sign with the MLS squad had many factors, but LAFC general manager John Thorrington convinced him.

"He changed my heart, he changed my brain," Son said.

"He showed me the destination where I should be."

He also credited former Tottenham teammate and current LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who made a recruiting pitch.

"Hugo was helping and advising about how great Los Angeles is," Son said.