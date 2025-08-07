'I was never the villain,' says Lee Fortis after heated exchange with Gautam Gambhir

Surrey groundsman Lee Fortis uses the heavy roller before the start of play on day five of the 5th Rothesay Test Match at The Kia Oval on August 04, 2025 in London, England. - ECB

LONDON: Oval pitch curator Lee Fortis found himself at the center of attention following a heated altercation with India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir ahead of the fifth Test.

Initially painted as the villain in Indian media, Fortis eventually silenced critics by producing what many hailed as the best pitch of the series—setting the stage for a thrilling finale that saw India clinch a dramatic win and level the series 2-2.

Fortis was widely criticised after his run-in with the Indian team management, but the narrative shifted swiftly after his perfectly curated surface delivered a nail-biting contest.

Speaking after the game, a visibly pleased Fortis said he never saw himself as a villain.

“I was never the villain; I was made into one. I hope you all enjoyed the show. The atmosphere was electric—almost like the IPL. It was a great game,” Fortis said.

The controversy unfolded when Fortis reportedly asked Gambhir and India’s batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, to maintain a 2.5-meter distance from the pitch during an inspection.

Matters escalated when he also instructed the support staff not to bring a cooler onto the field—an order that left Gambhir visibly annoyed.

Addressing the controversy surrounding the pitch inspection incident, Kotak shared his perspective on the matter, emphasising the unexpected restrictions imposed by the ground staff.

“When we went to check the pitch, we were asked to stay 2.5 meters away. That was surprising, considering the Test was still a few days away and we were just wearing joggers," he said.

"We’ve been around cricket grounds our entire lives. While curators are understandably protective of their turf, they should also recognise they’re dealing with highly experienced and knowledgeable individuals,” he added.

Despite the off-field drama, the fifth Test lived up to its billing. England, chasing a daunting target of 374, looked in control at 301-3 with Harry Brook and Joe Root in full flow.

However, once India broke the partnership, the match took a dramatic turn.

The pitch, which offered something for everyone, allowed India to mount a late comeback. England’s batting collapsed under pressure, and the hosts fell agonisingly short—losing by just six runs.