Schedule announced for National Disabled T20 Championship 2025

Pakistan Physical Disability Cricket team preparing for upcoming PD Champions Trophy 2025. - Reporter/file

KARACHI: The Pakistan Disability Cricket Association on Thursday announced the staging of the National Disabled T20 Championship, which will begin in Karachi from August 11.

The announcement was made by Ameer Uddin Ansari, general secretary of the Pakistan Physical Disability Cricket Association and event director, during a press conference held at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

The first phase of the National PD T20 Cricket Championship will be played at the RLCA cricket ground in Gulberg, featuring teams from host Karachi, defending champions Multan Lahore and Quetta.

According to the schedule, two matches will be played daily throughout the championship. The second phase will begin in Islamabad on August 18 and conclude on August 20.

This phase will feature teams from Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar and Bahawalpur. The final match between the winners of the first and second phases will be held in Karachi, with the date and venue to be announced later.

Prominent attendees at the press conference included Imran Bulbani, president of the Pakistan Physical Disability Cricket Association, Shakeel Sharif, chairman of the Association، Arshad Khan, representative of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Shabbir Haroon, president of the Pakistan Memon Federation.

During the press conference, the president of the Pakistan Memon Federation expressed his commitment to promoting and developing disability cricket in Pakistan.

“We will further promote and develop disability cricket in Pakistan. In the coming months, you will witness significant and positive changes in this sector, which will also help resolve the financial challenges faced by players,” he noted.

Imran Bulbani, President of the Association, also revealed that planning is underway for a PD T20 Asia Cup, with plans to reach out to India and other countries.

“We are working on hosting a PD T20 Asia Cup and will contact all participating nations, including India. We are also making efforts to offer central contracts to Pakistan’s talented international disabled cricketers,” he said.