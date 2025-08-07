Ritsu Doan signs five-year deal with Eintracht Frankfurt

Freiburg's Ritsu Doan looks dejected after the match against Union Berlin on May 18, 2024. — Reuters

Japan forward Ritsu Doan signed a five-year contract till 2030 with Eintracht Frankfurt, the club announced on Thursday.

The 27-year-old Doan played three years for Freiburg and scored 26 goals and set up another 23 in 123 matches. He earned 57 caps with Japan.

The Mainhattan club ended its last league season in third position and will be competing in the Champions League.

Eintracht board member for sport Markus Kroesche acknowledged that the player has proved his skills and qualities in a few years and has a great experience, which will help them to achieve their goals in future.

He cited Doan's technique, speed and mindset, which he gained playing for Japan, made him a perfect fit and happy to sign him for his team.

"He has gained plenty of international experience in a Japan jersey and his technique, speed and mindset certainly made him stand out in recent years when he was at Freiburg. We’re delighted that Ritsu has signed with us,” he said.

Before the Bundesliga, Doan had spent four seasons in the Dutch league with Groningen and PSV Eindhoven.

Doan is Frankfurt's second major signing of the summer after Jonathan Burkardt, as they look to cover for the loss of Hugo Ekitike, who left for Premier League champions Liverpool.

Frankfurt will play its final pre-season friendly on Saturday, 9th August, against Premier League side Fulham.