Liverpool agree deal with Al-Hilal for Darwin Nunez

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez applauds fans as he is substituted against Athletic Bilbao at Anfield in Liverpool on August 4, 2025. — Reuters

Liverpool has agreed a deal for Darwin Nunez with Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal, international media reported on Thursday.

According to reports, Liverpool will get €53m (£46.3m), plus bonuses for their Uruguayan striker.

The Premier League champions are also in talks with Newcastle for Alexander Isak, who could be a perfect replacement for Nunez, if both deals are completed.

Nunez moved to Liverpool from Benfica in the summer of 2022 for an initial fee of £64 million, and has scored 40 goals in 143 appearances across three seasons with the Reds.

The 26-year-old forward has been speculated to be on a transfer from Anfield since January, and reportedly, he has shown some serious desire to act upon a serious interest from Al-Hilal.

Nunez had also been linked with Italian club Napoli, but Liverpool rejected a bid from a Serie A club earlier this summer.

Napoli were very serious about Nunez and were their top priority. The Italian club made several attempts to strike a deal.

However, Liverpool stood firm on their stance as Napoli’s valuation fell short, while the proposed payment terms would have deferred any funds until the summer of 2026 and been paid over five years.

Darwin Nunez's transfer will help Liverpool reach closer to the £200m mark for sales this summer, as they have completed the transfers of Caoimhin Kelleher, Nat Phillips, Jarell Quansah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz, and Tyler Morton for £146.5m.