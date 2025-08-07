Weather update ahead of first West Indies-Pakistan ODI

An undated picture of Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad. - X

TRINIDAD: The opening One Day International (ODI) between Pakistan and the West Indies is scheduled to be held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, with Pakistan aiming to carry forward the momentum and confidence gained from their recent 2-1 T20I series victory.

However, the series opener is under a significant rain threat, as forecasts predict light to heavy showers before and after the match in Trinidad.

According to the AccuWeather forecast for August 8, the weather is expected to remain mostly cloudy with a high of 31°C. However, due to humidity, it may feel warmer — with a RealFeel® of 37°C and RealFeel Shade™ of 34°C.

Scattered showers are anticipated, including a brief spell or two in the morning, followed by light rain in the afternoon. The total expected precipitation is 4.5 mm over 2.5 hours.

The probability of precipitation stands at 82%, with a 24% chance of thunderstorms, making umbrellas and raincoats advisable for spectators.

Winds will blow from the east-northeast at 11 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 35 km/h, adding to the unstable weather conditions.

The cloud cover is expected to be around 78%, contributing to an overall dull and overcast atmosphere. The AccuLumen Brightness Index™ is rated at 4 (Dull).

It is pertinent to mention that the second and third ODIs of the three-match series will also be held at the same venue on August 10 and 12, respectively.

In head-to-head encounters, Pakistan and West Indies have played 137 ODIs, with West Indies winning 71 matches and Pakistan securing victory in 63, while 3 matches ended in ties.

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales and Romario Shepherd.

Pakistan ODI squad: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wicket keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Muqeem.