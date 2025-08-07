PCB to lobby ICC for LA28 Olympic qualification: reports

Pakistan players celebrating during the third T20I against West Indies at Lauderhill on August 3, 2025. - AFP

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is preparing to launch a strong lobbying campaign to secure its place in cricket’s historic return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028, according to the media reports.

Concerns have emerged that both Pakistan and New Zealand could be excluded from the event under the current qualification framework.

Cricket will make only its second appearance in Olympic history — the first being at the Paris 1900 Games. The LA28 Organising Committee has scheduled the men’s and women’s T20 cricket competitions from July 20 to 29, with six teams set to participate in each category.

Organisers are expected to implement a regional qualification model, consistent with standard Olympic practices. Based on current discussions, India (Asia) and Australia (Oceania) are expected to qualify directly through regional rankings.

Other likely qualifiers include Great Britain (Europe), South Africa (Africa), and the United States as the host nation. The sixth and final spot remains undecided, with speculation that it could be awarded to a Caribbean nation or another high-ranking Asian side.

Both Pakistan and New Zealand are reportedly at risk of missing out under the current structure. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appears determined to challenge the system.

“Olympics are a prestigious event, and with cricket included, we cannot afford to miss out,” a source said.

“A formal letter will be sent to both the ICC and the LA Games Committee, urging them to announce a qualification cut-off date — ideally one year before the Games,” the source added.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has urged the PCB to take proactive steps.

“The Olympics are prestigious, and there’s a medal on the line,” Latif said. “The qualification criteria should reflect the percentage of teams in each region, or a fair ranking-based cut-off date must be set.”

Expanding on the need for a fair and performance-based selection process for the 2028 Olympics, he emphasised that Pakistan must act decisively.

“The PCB should engage with both the ICC and the LA Committee, and suggest using the T20 World Cup standings from March next year as the basis for Olympic qualification,” he added.