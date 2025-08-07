Defending champion Jannik Sinner prioritises health ahead of Cincinnati Open

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates with the trophy after winning the Wimbledon men's final against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in London on July 13, 2025. — Reuters

World number one Jannik Sinner expressed on Wednesday that taking a break was a positive step for both his physical and mental health, stating that the ‘body and mind need to recover.’

The reenergised Italian is now set to defend his title at the Cincinnati Open following a month-long hiatus.

The 23-year-old last competed at Wimbledon, where he claimed the title before stepping away from the tour to prioritise recovery.

Earlier in June, Sinner had also reached the French Open final but fell short against his rival, Carlos Alcaraz.

Speaking about the decision to take time off, Sinner acknowledged the importance of rest after intense competition:

“The body and mind need to recover and understand what happened,” Sinner said.

“I’m very happy I took some time off, seeing my family, friends, and the important people around me. In the past, I made mistakes by starting too early. I’ve learned from that.”

He added that he consulted with his team to ensure the break was timed correctly and beneficial in the long run.

“I had conversations with the whole team, trying to understand what’s best. When you win big titles, they’re very special moments but then you have to move on from them.”

On Wednesday, Sinner was seen practicing with American player Christopher Eubanks. Notably, he wore a protective sleeve on his right elbow, raising concerns about a possible lingering injury from his Wimbledon run. However, the Italian quickly clarified that it was purely precautionary.

“It just makes me feel more stable and active,” he said.

The Cincinnati Open serves as a key warm-up event ahead of the US Open, which will take place from August 23 to September 7.