Wasim Akram urges Babar Azam’s return ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has called for Babar Azam’s return to the national T20 squad ahead of the Asia Cup, emphasising the need for an experienced batter in crucial tournaments.

Babar last represented Pakistan in a T20 International against South Africa in December 2024. Following a string of underwhelming performances, including a lower strike rate, he was dropped from the squad.

Speaking in a recent interview with a local sports platform, Akram expressed his strong support for the senior batter’s return to the T20 setup.

“If I had the authority, I would definitely include Babar Azam in the national T20 team," Akram said.

"The Asia Cup and then the World Cup are approaching, and we need a senior batter. Fans may recall that when he represented Somerset in 2019, he scored runs at nearly a 150 strike rate. He has the ability to adapt his batting according to the situation,” he added.

The former left-arm pacer stressed the importance of experience in high-pressure matches, particularly in major tournaments, and highlighted Babar’s ability to anchor run-chases.

“When we’re chasing 140 or 160, especially against big teams, we need someone who can take responsibility and carry the other 10 players along with him. Babar is among the world’s best players," he stated.

"He adjusts his game to the format and match situation — he’s done it in the past and can do it in the future as well. Babar still has a lot of cricket left in him and can achieve much for Pakistan. We all need to support him,” he added.

When asked about Babar’s ideal position in the batting lineup, the 59-year-old shared his tactical perspective.

“The coach can play Babar at any position he wants. In my opinion, number three is ideal for him, but it will depend on the situation. If there are more overs left, someone else could also go in to bat first,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar’s recent form in T20Is has been under scrutiny. In his last 10 matches, he scored 236 runs at an average of 26 without a single half-century.

Notably, he failed to reach double figures in three of his last five innings.

For the unversed, the 30-year-old last led the national team during the 2024 T20 World Cup, where Pakistan’s disappointing campaign led the PCB to prioritise youth development.