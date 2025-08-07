Victoria Mboko stuns Rybakina to reach Canadian Open final

Victoria Mboko (CAN) returns the ball against Elena Rybakina (KAZ) in semifinal play at IGA Stadium on Aug 6, 2025. — Reuters

Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko delivered one of the most stunning performances of her career as she staged a remarkable comeback to defeat 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(4) on Center Court on Wednesday.

With this victory, Mboko has earned a spot in the Canadian Open final, where she will face Japan’s Naomi Osaka.

Mboko struggled in the opening set, losing 1-6 as Rybakina dominated early exchanges. The 18-year-old Canadian appeared unsettled and unable to match the pace and precision of her more experienced opponent.

However, the match took a dramatic turn in the second set as Mboko found her rhythm and confidence. She pushed Rybakina to the limit, eventually clinching the set 7-5 and forcing a decider.

In the third set, Mboko not only saved a match point but also broke Rybakina twice to stay in contention. The match went to a final-set tiebreaker, where Mboko held her nerve to close out the victory in stunning fashion.

Mboko's run to the final in Montreal has been nothing short of sensational. Prior to this match, she defeated former Grand Slam champions Sofia Kenin and Coco Gauff, making her journey even more impressive.

She is now only the third wildcard to reach the Canadian Open final, following Monica Seles in 1995 and Simona Halep in 2015.

Speaking after the win, Mboko thanked her supporters, "I had everyone supporting me and pushing me through. Without you guys, I don't think I would've been able to pull this through."

On the other side, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka booked her place in the final by defeating Denmark’s 16th seed Clara Tauson 6-2, 7-6(7) in the second semifinal.

The 27-year-old former world number one became the first Japanese player in the Open Era to reach the Canadian Open final.