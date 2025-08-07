Lahore Qalandars star appointed captain of St Lucia Kings for CPL 2025

An undated picture of Lahore Qalandars players (from left to right): Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Fakhar Zaman and Sikandar Raza. — X

ST LUCIA: Namibia all-rounder and Lahore Qalandars star David Wiese has been named captain of the St Lucia Kings for the upcoming 2025 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the franchise announced on Wednesday.

Wiese took over the leadership role from former South African batting legend Faf du Plessis, who led the Kings to their maiden CPL title in 2024.

Du Plessis opted out of this year’s tournament citing personal reasons, prompting the franchise to elevate Wiese ahead of their title defence.

The 40-year-old all-rounder has been a key figure in the St Lucia Kings setup since joining the franchise in 2021.

Over the course of his CPL career with the Kings, Wiese has played 26 matches, scoring 338 runs in 20 innings and claiming 36 wickets.

His experience and all-round capabilities make him a natural fit to lead the side in the high-stakes 2025 season.

Under Wiese’s captaincy, the Kings will kick off their CPL 2025 campaign against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons on Monday, August 18, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

Following their season opener, the Kings will face the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in Match six of the tournament at Warner Park, St Kitts, just a few days later.

Wiese has played 53 matches for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) so far and has been a key member of the franchise since 2018.

He has delivered several impactful and match-winning performances, scoring 1,253 runs and taking 38 wickets to date.

It is pertinent to mention that the St Lucia Kings are the defending champions of CPL.