Shahid Afridi highlights key reasons behind Pakistan’s Test cricket struggles

Pakistan spinner Noman Ali celebrates with teammates after taking wicket of Joe Root during second Test against England in Multan on October 18, 2024. - AFP

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has identified several underlying factors contributing to Pakistan’s ongoing struggles in Test cricket, primarily emphasising the premature inclusion of young players into the national side.

Speaking during a recent interview with a local sports platform, Afridi criticised the selection policies and stressed the importance of strengthening domestic cricket.

“Once you raise the standard of your domestic cricket, all three formats will improve,” Afridi said.

“The biggest mistake we make is experimenting with the national team. A player is often selected based on just one or two good innings in the PSL. Entry into the Pakistan team should not be so easy,” he added.

The 48-year-old further highlighted the need for a more structured development pathway for emerging players.

“If someone shows talent, they should be made to play at the lower levels — in domestic and first-class cricket. The process of making it into Shaheens (Pakistan’s ‘A’ team) shouldn’t be easy either. It should be challenging so players understand what it takes to represent Pakistan,” he stated.

The former all-rounder also underscored the importance of long-term investment in grassroots cricket.

“The most important thing is to invest at the domestic and grassroots levels — bring in qualified coaches and quality mentors, and strengthen the structure at the foundation,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan plays considerably fewer Test matches compared to top-tier cricketing nations, often restricted to two or three-match series. This limited schedule impacts the team’s exposure and experience in the longer format.

In the first ICC World Test Championship (2019–2021), Pakistan finished fifth, playing just 12 Tests — winning four and losing five.

During the second cycle (2021–2023), they dropped to seventh place after playing 14 matches, whereas England, India, and Australia played 22, 18, and 19 Tests respectively.

In the third cycle (2023–2025), Pakistan again played only 14 Tests, winning five and losing nine, ending at the bottom of the table. England topped with 22 matches, followed by India and Australia with 19 each.

Although the 2025–27 WTC cycle has begun, Pakistan is yet to play a match. Their last was a two-Test home series against West Indies in January. They begin their new campaign against South Africa in October.

Meanwhile, reports suggest Pakistan might be placed in the second division of a proposed two-tier Test system set for the 2027–2029 WTC cycle.

The group, chaired by Sanjog Gupta, includes representatives from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia (CA). It is expected to present its findings and recommendations to the ICC by the end of 2025.

If approved, the two-tier model would be introduced in the 2027–2029 World Test Championship cycle, expanding participation from nine to 12 teams.

Under the proposed system, the top six teams — including South Africa, Australia, India, England, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka — would make up the first division.

The second division is expected to consist of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and West Indies, alongside Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, and Ireland, who are likely to be added as part of the expansion.