Bangladesh Hockey refutes Indian media claims of Asia Cup invitation: sources

A Bangladesh and an Indian hockey player tussle for the ball during the Asian Games 2023 at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou on October 2, 2023. — Hangzhou2022

LAHORE: The Bangladesh Hockey Federation has categorically denied Indian media reports claiming it was invited to participate in the upcoming Asia Cup in place of Pakistan, sources confirmed on Thursday.

According to sources, an unnamed Bangladesh hockey official stated that no formal communication has been received from either Hockey India or the Asian Hockey Federation regarding such an invitation.

This clarification came after several Indian news outlets reported that Bangladesh had been approached as a replacement due to uncertainty surrounding Pakistan’s participation in the tournament.

Speaking to the media, sources within the Bangladesh Hockey Federation refuted the claims, stating:

“We have not received any official invitation to take part in the Asia Cup. No letter has been issued by Hockey India or the Asian Hockey Federation.”

However, the federation did acknowledge that Bangladesh remains on standby, given the current situation. Officials noted that forming and preparing a national team at short notice would pose a significant challenge.

Earlier, Indian media reports, citing a Hockey India official, had claimed that an invitation had already been extended to Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Tariq Bugti has also rejected reports circulating in Indian media suggesting that Pakistan has withdrawn from the Asia Cup.

He clarified that no official decision has been made and that the final call on participation rests with the Government of Pakistan.

“No discussion has taken place regarding Pakistan's participation in the Asia Cup,” Bugti told the media.

“Our participation entirely depends on the government’s decision, and the federation is ready to comply with any directive issued.”

Indian media had earlier claimed that Pakistan had refused to participate in the Hockey Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Jharkhand, India, from August 27 to September 7.

It was also reported that Hockey India had decided to invite Bangladesh in place of Pakistan.