Ben Stokes joins Northern Superchargers in key role for The Hundred

Ben Stokes of England looks on during a nets session before the fifth Test match against India at The Kia Oval on July 30, 2025 in London, England. — AFP

LONDON: England Test captain Ben Stokes on joined the Northern Superchargers as a mentor for the upcoming season of The Hundred.

Although sidelined from playing due to injury and fitness management, Stokes will be part of the men’s team in a non-playing capacity throughout the competition.

The 34-year-old has previously featured in five matches for the Superchargers across the 2021 and 2024 seasons.

However, he was already expected to miss this year’s 100-ball tournament after it was announced in February that he would focus on managing his workload and fitness ahead of the upcoming Ashes series in Australia this winter.

A shoulder injury sustained earlier this year also ruled him out of the fifth Test against India and would have made him unavailable for The Hundred regardless.

Despite his absence on the field, Stokes will now look to contribute from the sidelines by joining head coach Andrew Flintoff’s support staff.

Earlier, Stokes did not play the fifth Test of the series against India at The Oval Cricket Ground.

He had sustained a shoulder injury during the fourth Test against India, which ruled him out of the final match and Ollie Pope captained the side in his absence.

Stokes had an impressive series before his injury setback. The 34-year-old bowled 140 overs across four Tests, picking up 17 wickets at an average of 25.24.

With the bat, he contributed 304 runs in seven innings at an average of 43.43, underlining his value to the team.

It is pertinent to mention that India defeated England by six runs in a thrilling contest at The Oval in the fifth and final Test, leveling the five-match series 2-2 last week.