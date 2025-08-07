Schneider, Bichette shine as Blue Jays crush Rockies in series finale

Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Davis Schneider celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Rate Field on Jul 8, 2025. — Reuters

DENVER: The Toronto Blue Jays capped a dominant three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies with a resounding 20-1 rout at Coors Field on Wednesday.

Davis Schneider led the offensive onslaught with two home runs and four RBIs, while Bo Bichette and Nathan Lukes each drove in four runs.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ernie Clement, and Bichette also went deep, as the Blue Jays erupted for 13 home runs and 45 total runs across the series.

Kevin Gausman (8-8) delivered a stellar outing in his home state, limiting the Rockies to just three hits over seven innings while striking out eight.

After allowing a first-inning run on a Tyler Freeman single and an Ezequiel Tovar double, Gausman settled in and did not allow another runner past second base.

Toronto seized control in the third inning with Bichette’s three-run homer, then broke the game wide open in the later innings. Lukes tripled in two runs in the fifth and Schneider added solo and three-run shots in the sixth and ninth innings, respectively.

Guerrero hit his 18th home run of the season in the eighth, while both Clement and Bichette collected four hits apiece.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (2-12) gave up six runs over four 2/3 innings. In a lopsided ninth inning, Colorado turned to catcher Austin Nola to pitch, during which the Blue Jays added eight more runs.

With 63 hits over the three-game set, Toronto showed renewed offensive firepower as they chase a postseason berth.

The Blue Jays will now travel to Los Angeles, where Max Scherzer is set to face Clayton Kershaw in a high-profile Friday matchup between two likely future Hall of Famers.