Former Palestinian footballer Suleiman Obeid martyred in Gaza

Former Palestinian national team player Suleiman Obeid was martyred after being shot by Israeli forces in Gaza City, international media reported on Wednesday.

According to a report, the 40-year-old was waiting for humanitarian aid when he was attacked amid ongoing military operations in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Obeid’s death is being mourned as a significant loss for both the nation and the sporting community.

Israel's assault on Gaza has now entered its 23rd month. Just last month, 39 athletes, scouts and youth figures were reportedly killed, raising the total number of martyrs from Palestine’s sports and youth sectors to more than 660 since the start of the conflict.

Obeid enjoyed a prominent career in Palestinian football. He began playing with Shabab Al-Shati, his hometown club, before joining Al-Amari Club in the West Bank Premier League.

Internationally, he made a lasting impact, scoring his first goal for Palestine against Yemen in the 2010 West Asian Football Federation Championship.

He also represented his country in the 2012 AFC Challenge Cup qualifiers and the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

His death has sparked outrage and renewed calls for international attention to the continued targeting of civilians and athletes in Gaza. The loss of Suleiman Obeid is not only a tragedy for Palestinian football but also a grim reminder of the devastating human toll of the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, German football club Fortuna Düsseldorf recently withdrew from signing Israeli international Shon Weissman after fan backlash over his past social media posts supporting Israeli military actions in Gaza.