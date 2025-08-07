Who will lead India in Asia Cup 2025 in absence of Suryakumar Yadav?

An undated picture of India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav. – AFP

India’s Test captain Shubman Gill has emerged as a strong contender for the T20I captaincy ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, alongside all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Indian media reported on Thursday.

According to a report, with current T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav still recovering from sports hernia surgery, the selectors are exploring leadership alternatives as India prepares for the continental tournament.

After weeks of speculation regarding India’s participation in the Asia Cup, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has confirmed the schedule, with India officially part of the tournament despite the inclusion of Pakistan.

India is set to face arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-stakes group stage clash on September 14.

Following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from T20Is, Hardik Pandya was widely seen as his natural successor, mirroring the leadership transition that occurred at Mumbai Indians.

However, Pandya’s recurring injury issues and inconsistent availability have complicated his case.

In response, the BCCI and head coach Gautam Gambhir appointed Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain. Under his leadership, India recorded several successful series wins.

But with Suryakumar currently sidelined due to hernia surgery, the door has opened for other candidates to take charge for the Asia Cup.

Reports suggest that chief selector Ajit Agarkar is leaning towards Shubman Gill for the captaincy, following his stellar performance in England, where he led a young Indian side to a 2-2 Test series draw and finished as the top run-scorer.

Meanwhile, Pandya remains in the mix, backed by his World Cup-winning credentials and proven leadership in white-ball cricket.

The final decision is expected to be made in the second week of August as the selectors weigh their options ahead of the squad announcement.