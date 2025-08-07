PHF denies reports of Pakistan pulling out of Asia Cup, awaits government decision

Pakistan players celebrate scoring a goal during their FIH Nations Cup Pool B match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH

LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Tariq Bugti on Thursday firmly rejected reports circulating in Indian media suggesting that Pakistan will not participate in the upcoming Asia Cup.

He clarified that no official decision has been made, and the final call lies with the Government of Pakistan.

Speaking to the media, the PHF president made it clear that no discussion has taken place regarding Pakistan's participation in the Asia Cup.

He reiterated that participation in the Asia Cup depends entirely on the government’s decision and the federation is prepared to abide by whatever directive is issued.

“No talks have been held regarding participating or not participating in the Asia Cup. It’s not PHF’s decision, it’s the government's. Whatever decision the Government of Pakistan makes, we will follow. We are waiting for the government’s announcement,” he said.

Bugti also denied reports of any communication with Hockey India, asserting that no such contact has occurred.

“There was no communication with Hockey India in the past, nor has there been any now. So how can it be said that Pakistan has refused to play? Our correspondence is with the Asian Hockey Federation, not with Hockey India,” he clarified.

He further dismissed reports that Bangladesh would be replacing Pakistan in the tournament, asserting that no such information has been shared with the PHF.

“Hockey India can say whatever it wants and invite whoever it wants. We are unaware of any invitation extended to Bangladesh in our place,” he concluded.

Earlier, Indian media claimed that Pakistan had refused to participate in the Hockey Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Jharkhand, India, from August 27 to September 7.

Indian media also claimed that Hockey India had decided to invite Bangladesh in place of Pakistan.