Sam Konstas in squad as Cricket Australia announces Australia A tour to India

Australian opener Sam Konstas scored his maiden Test fifty during the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy clash against India in Melbourne on December 26, 2024.. - AFP

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday announced the 14-member squads for the upcoming Australia A tour of India, scheduled for next month.

The tour will feature two four-day matches in Lucknow, followed by three one-day fixtures in Kanpur.

“The subcontinent presents unique challenges that require different skill sets with both bat and ball,” said George Bailey, chair of Men’s Selectors.

“We hope that repeated exposure to these conditions will help players develop effective methods and deepen their understanding of the game for future tours in similar environments.”

Among those named for the four-day matches are Xavier Bartlett, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Lance Morris, Fergus O’Neill, Ollie Peake, Josh Philippe, and Corey Rocchiccioli.

These players will participate in the red-ball fixtures in Lucknow before returning to Australia in time for the opening round of the Sheffield Shield season.

“While we remain interested in the development of these players in white-ball formats as well, balancing priorities means we want them available for the start of the domestic season,” Bailey explained.

Their return opens the door for a fresh group of players who will represent Australia A in the three one-day matches in Kanpur.

The squad for the limited-overs leg includes Harry Dixon, Sam Elliott, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Tanveer Sangha, Lachie Shaw, Tom Straker, Will Sutherland and Callum Vidler.

Australia A (four-day squad):

Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Aaron Hardie, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Oliver Peake, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Liam Scott, Harry Dixon, Sam Elliott, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Tanveer Sangha, Lachie Shaw, Tom Straker, Will Sutherland, Callum Vidler.

Australia A Tour Schedule