Australian legend endorses This England star as Joe Root’s successor

Joe Root of England celebrates reaching his century during Day Three of the 4th Rothesay Test Match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford on July 25, 2025 in Manchester, England. - AFP

The Australian legend Greg Chappell on Wednesday described England’s Harry Brook as a player with the potential to become a match-winner and a great cricketer for England in the post-Joe Root era, while emphasising the importance of maintaining discipline.

In his column for a renowned cricket website, Chappell praised Brook’s extraordinary talent and potential, calling him a 'worthy successor' to Root, England’s all-time leading run-scorer.

However, he cautioned that Brook’s aggressive instincts need to be balanced with sound judgment, particularly in high-pressure situations.

“Brook has the tools to be one of England's finest batters, arguably their most destructive in the modern era,” Chappell wrote.

“He has time, range, confidence, and that rare gift of making batting look effortless. But cricket, particularly Test cricket, is not just about shot-making. It's about judgment.”

Chappell pointed to Brook’s dismissal in the final Test at The Oval, where he attempted an ambitious stroke with the game evenly balanced, only to fall cheaply.

“Brook’s dismissal at The Oval was symptomatic of the conundrum England are facing,” Chappell added.

“The ‘Bazball’ philosophy has rejuvenated their Test side, but it cannot become an excuse to shy away from the hard graft. Positive cricket isn’t reckless cricket, it’s confident, calculated risk-taking.”

Chappell concluded with a word of encouragement, “Brook is still emerging, and he will learn. But to fulfil his vast potential, he must embrace the grind along with the glamour.

"Root didn’t become England’s most prolific batter by always playing pretty strokes, he earned it with grit. Brook will need to do the same.”

The 26-year-old batter has already notched up 10 Test centuries, becoming the ninth-fastest in history to reach the landmark in terms of innings (50).

Only one batter in the past 70 years, West Indies legend Clyde Walcott, has done so faster, reaching the milestone in 47 innings in 1955.

Brook’s statistics already place him in elite company. With 2,820 Test runs at 57.55, he holds the second-highest aggregate among all batters since his debut.

His career strike rate of 87.52 is the highest for any player with over 1,000 Test runs.