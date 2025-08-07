Du Plessis believes his ‘controversial’ fight style will be key against Chimaev

An undated photo of Khamzat Chimaev (Left) Dricus Du Plessis (Right). — Instagram

Dricus du Plessis believes his ‘controversial’ fight style will be his main strength against Khamzat Chimaev in their upcoming UFC fight, international media reported on Wednesday.

Du Plessis will defend his title for the third time when he takes on Chimaev at UFC 319 on August 16.

Chimaev goes into the fight as a 2-to-1 favourite, but pundits are also not underestimating the South African.

Du Plessis admitted that his fighting style is controversial, but at the same time, he said that it will be a plus point for him.

“With my style that is a very controversial style in the UFC, unlike anything that most people have ever seen. It’s only a benefit because it’s proven to be effective,” Du Plessis said.

“But then again, how do you prepare for that? How do you find somebody to mimic that? And at the end of the day, that’s almost my niche. It’s impossible to prepare for me because I have this unique style that, where do you find somebody to mimic it?”

The South African UFC middleweight champion added that he has spent most of his career as the underdog, yet he is champion.

“I’m the underdog, I’ve been the underdog for most of my career, yet I am the champion,” Du Plessis said. “So, odds don’t make fights and for me, I 100 percent believe this is the best opponent that I have faced to date. But so was the previous one,” Du Plessis concluded.

Dricus Du Plessis has been impressive in recent times. He defeated Sean Strickland in their UFC 312 rematch in February and won a fourth-round submission of Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.

Meanwhile, Chimaev has been undefeated since his debut five years ago with a 14-0 record.