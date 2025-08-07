Unbeaten German heavyweight Kabayel publicly calls out Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk celebrates winning his fight against Daniel Dubois at BoxPark Wembley in London on July 19, 2025. — Reuters

Unbeaten German heavyweight boxer Agit Kabayel has publicly called out undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk for a title shot, international media reported on Wednesday.

Generational great Usyk has registered his name among the greats of the sport, and plenty of boxers are keen to get a title shot against him.

The only fighter in the history of boxing who has become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt-era, has beaten a trio of Brits in Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois twice.

Regarding Oleksandr Usyk’s next move, Fury is looking for a trilogy fight next year. Meanwhile, YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has also called out the Ukrainian in the MMA arena.

Speaking in an interview, undefeated German heavyweight Agit Kabayel has also expressed his interest in joining the title mix.

Kabayel said he does not like trash talk, but why not him and Usyk, who both are undefeated in their careers?

“I hate trash talk, but I think why not Kabayel versus Usyk, why not? Two guys that have never lost in their careers, why not? I’m WBC interim champion, he’s WBC champion, I think for the fans, it’s a good fight,” Kabayel said.

“I never lose in my career, he never lose in his career, I think make a big fight in Germany, it’s also good for the Ukrainian fans.”

Usyk knocked out Dubois in the fifth round of their rematch at Wembley Stadium on July 19, becoming the heavyweight undisputed champion for the second time.

The Ukrainian has become the first boxer in history to claim the undisputed champion status for a third time, following previous rules at cruiserweight (2018) and heavyweight (2024).