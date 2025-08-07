ECB opposes, CA keeps open mind on two-tier Test system

Pat Cummins of Australia and Ben Stokes look on after England won the 3rd Test between England and Australia at Headingley on July 09, 2023 in Leeds, England. - AFP

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has voiced strong concerns over a proposed two-tier World Test Championship (WTC) format, fearing the relegation model could hinder England's ability to compete regularly against traditional rivals Australia and India—two of its most commercially valuable matchups.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently established a working group, chaired by former New Zealand batter Roger Twose, to explore enhancements to the WTC ahead of its next cycle starting in July 2027.

Among the key proposals discussed during the ICC Annual Conference in July was the introduction of a two-division structure. Twose, New Zealand Cricket’s representative on the ICC Board, is expected to present recommendations in due course.

Debate around a two-tier Test structure has persisted for over 15 years, with the ICC expressing interest as early as 2009. However, Full Member nations remain divided on the matter, often due to financial implications and national pride.

Speaking on BBC's Test Match Special during the recent England-India Test at The Oval, ECB chairman Richard Thompson acknowledged the growing pressure on bilateral cricket amid a congested global calendar dominated by T20 leagues.

He admitted the ICC’s proposal for a two-tier Test system is under discussion but questioned its viability.

"There's a lot of options that we've got to look at - tiers would be one of them," Thompson said.

"We wouldn't want, as England, we may go through a fallow period, and that means, what, we fall into Division Two and we don't play Australia and India? That couldn't happen. There has to be a sense that common sense needs to play out here," he added.

Thompson suggested refining the existing WTC structure as a more effective alternative.

Citing South Africa's surprise victory over Australia in the current WTC cycle, he argued that smaller teams, with adequate support, can still thrive in the current system.

"The World Test Championship could work better than it does. It has definitely improved the narrative, [and] it has created a relevance," Thompson said.

"Seeing what it meant for South Africa to win - who are crushed by rugby in their own country - and seeing players I know really well, like Graeme Smith, in tears on the outfield, that was a real moment seeing them win. As much as I was critical that they turned up with a 'B' team when they played New Zealand [in 2024], it was still good for the game when the underdog wins.

"But the reality of it is, the World Test Championship, if it was improved upon and certain changes were made, maybe you don't need two tiers of Test cricket. What you do need is a schedule that makes a lot more sense than it currently does, and that must include the volume of bilateral cricket that you play, white-ball and red-ball, and recognising that from 2028, we have an Olympics.

He also stressed the need for a more coherent international schedule, particularly with the 2028 Olympics on the horizon.

"So what happens in 2028, when we have an Olympics, and our best 11 cricketers have got to go to LA for two weeks in the middle of July? That is going to throw up some challenges."

While the specific composition of the ICC’s working group has not been disclosed, reports suggest an eight-member panel, including representatives from non-Test nations. Newly appointed ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta is also expected to join.

Clarity around the future WTC format is crucial, with bilateral series scheduling for the 2027–29 cycle already underway.

The ICC is also preparing to tender its media rights for the 2027–31 cycle and seeks to make the WTC a more commercially viable product. However, many Full Members remain hesitant about adopting a two-tier structure.

Past opposition has stemmed from concerns about reduced ICC revenue distribution, the stigma of relegation, and national pride. These factors have repeatedly blocked progress on the proposal.

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg, another key voice in the conversation, emphasized the responsibility of leading nations to support emerging Test teams through resource sharing and system strengthening.

"The real challenge here is what role do we all play," Greenberg told SEN Radio on Wednesday.

"When I say we, those three countries that [are] putting resources and energy into Test cricket, what role do we have to help others make sure that they step up because it's in our interest to see a strong West Indies, a strong Pakistan, New Zealand, [and] South Africa. We want those countries being strong in this format of the game, but clearly they're going to need help. They can't do it alone. It's incumbent on all of cricket to help," he added.

Greenberg maintained an open mind regarding the two-tier idea, provided it leads to greater opportunities for smaller nations.

"My open mind is in reference to, if it helps grow the opportunities for those other countries to be stronger, and have better resources in Test match cricket, if it does that, then I'm open for it," he said. "But if it doesn't achieve that, and it actually affects the opposite, then I wouldn't be supportive."

He added that other cricket CEOs at the recent ICC Chief Executives’ Committee meeting in Singapore echoed similar sentiments.

"Talking to CEOs of the West Indies and other [boards], when I was with them recently, everyone's got a very open mind to this because they know that we're going to need some level of change in order to extract value in this part of the game."