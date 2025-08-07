Hockey India official claims Pakistan's withdrawal from Asia Cup

Pakistan hockey team players pictured during Asian Champions Trophy. — Facebook/@asiahockey/File

The Pakistan hockey team has officially withdrawn from the upcoming Men’s Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in Rajgir, India, from August 27 to September 7, according to a Hockey India official.

Speaking to an Indian newspaper, the official confirmed the development and stated that the Indian government was willing to issue visas to the Pakistani contingent.

However, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has declined to send its team to India due to security-related concerns.

According to the official, the PHF communicated its decision in a letter sent to the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) on Wednesday. The letter cited security concerns as the primary reason for withdrawing from the tournament.

"In light of Pakistan's decision, we have now extended an invitation to Bangladesh to participate in the Asia Cup," the Hockey India official added.

The official also claimed that visa applications for the Pakistan team were submitted at the end of July, raising questions about the timing of the PHF’s withdrawal.

Uncertainty also surrounds Pakistan’s participation in the Junior Hockey World Cup, scheduled to be held in India in November-December, as the presence of Pakistan's junior team remains doubtful.

This decision aligns with a broader policy recently implemented by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), which, in July, imposed a blanket ban on all national sports federations from participating in events held in India without prior consultation and approval.

"Keeping in view the prevailing security concerns, the PSB Board, in its 34th meeting held on July 23, 2025, decided that no National Sports Federation (NSF) shall commit to participating in any sporting event in India without prior consultation with the Pakistan Sports Board," the notification stated.

Amid escalating political tensions between the two countries, the Pakistani government also opted against sending its hockey team to India, citing serious safety concerns for the players.