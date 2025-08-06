Head coach Farhat pleased with Pakistan Shaheens’ performance during England tour

This undated picture shows Pakistan Shaheens head coach Imran Farhat. — PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan Shaheens’ head coach Imran Farhat expressed satisfaction over the team’s performances during their recently concluded tour of England, stating that the players showed they are ‘capable’.

Shaheens toured England for a three-match one-day series and two three-day fixtures. They won the One-Day series against the Professional County Club Select XI 2-1, while both their red-ball games ended in draws.

In the white-ball series, Azan Awais was the standout performer with the bat for Pakistan Shaheens as he finished as the leading run-scorer with 164 runs from three matches with the help of two half-centuries.

On the bowling front, right-arm pacer Ubaid Shah remained their leading wicket-taker with six scalps in three matches, including a four-wicket haul in the third One-Day.

In the two three-day matches, Shamyl Hussain topped the run-scoring chart by amassing 151 from four innings, while Ali Zaryab and Rohail Nazir scored respective centuries.

Reflecting on his team’s performance on the tour, Farhat shared that the management has identified a strong group of youngsters, who could represent the senior men’s team in future.

He further praised their excellence in each of the three departments and expressed his hope that the players would continue to gain experience.

“We have identified a strong group of youngsters who we believe are part of our future. Our bowling in the one-day series was good; every bowler delivered strong results and our fielding was spot on. We also made sure everyone got a chance to play in the series, we followed a process and kept a consistent rotation policy in place,” Farhat told Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Digital.

“Looking at the red-ball matches, we saw some great performances from the players. The areas we were looking to improve in the top order were addressed quite effectively. Going forward, these players will continue to gain experience in first-class cricket and hopefully establish themselves further,” he added.

Farhat also shared that each player would be given an ‘individual development plan’ after the tour, which would help them focus on the areas of improvement and make them ready for international cricket.

“We have discovered several promising players, both in red-ball and white-ball formats, which is a very positive takeaway. Each player will now return with an individual development plan that focuses on areas they need to improve in, be it technical, tactical or professional aspects, to become fully prepared for international cricket.

He then went on to laud the players for their quick adaptability to the English conditions and claimed that the Pakistan Shaheens’ tour would help enhance the bench strength of the national team, which are due to tour England later this year.

“Our focus throughout has been on building a strong bench. These young players, through their performances, have shown they are capable. We also assessed how well they adapted to the English conditions. With the Pakistan national team due to tour here in the near future, it was essential for us to identify players who could adapt quickly and perform in these conditions.”