Tom Latham ruled out of second Zimbabwe Test, replacement named

AUCKLAND: New Zealand captain Tom Latham has been ruled out of the second Test against Zimbabwe after failing to recover from a shoulder injury, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the cricket board, the left-handed batter, who also missed the series opener due to the same reason, failed to pass a fitness test ahead of the subsequent fixture, set to get underway on Thursday.

Latham has been replaced by Auckland Aces batter Bevon Jacobs, who was playing competitive cricket in Johannesburg.

Head coach Rob Walter expressed disappointment over Latham's unavailability for the second Test despite his hard work to attain match fitness.

He further shared that Latham was ‘extremely gutted’ over not being able to pass the fitness.

“It’s hugely disappointing to lose Tom again,” said Walter.

“He’s been working hard and had been tracking well towards the second Test but unfortunately today he couldn't pass his fitness tests.

“He’s extremely gutted he won’t be able to take the park and we’re really feeling for him.

“With Tom being ruled out on the eve of the match we needed to quickly bring in an extra pair of hands to provide fielding and batting cover. Thankfully Bevon had been playing in Johannesburg and was able to make the short trip to Bulawayo."

Meanwhile, bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santner, who led New Zealand in the series opener in Latham’s absence, will continue to perform stand-in captain’s duties.

For the unversed, New Zealand lead the two-match series against Zimbabwe 1-0, courtesy of their nine-wicket victory in the opening fixture.

New Zealand Test squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith and Will Young.