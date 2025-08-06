McGregor's friend gives shocking reason for UFC defeat against Khabib

Conor McGregor (L) and Khabib Nurmagomedov (R) weren't part of Demetrious Johnson's best-fighter list. — AFP

Conor McGregor's estranged teammate Artem Lobov claimed that ‘The Notorious’ barely trained before Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC fight, international media reported on Wednesday.

Lobov was a friend to McGregor during 2018, the time period in which the Irish fighter fought Nurmagomedov.

McGregor was defeated by Khabib through submission in the legacy-defining fight, which proved to be the biggest in UFC history.

Pundits put forward several reasons for his defeat to Nurmagomedov, including the fact that his previous fight was in the boxing ring against Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

However, Lobov, who is no longer a friend to McGregor, has now made a shock claim that McGregor did not want to train more than twice a week for the preparation of the Khabib Nurmagomedov bout.

“I know that fight bothers Conor because he didn’t train at all for that fight,” Lobov explained.

“Twice a week he was training for Khabib. I tried to get him to [Las Vegas] and said ‘We have to do this’, he just didn’t want to do it.”

Lobov said that Conor McGregor was in a party mindset, and when I saw the fight, I thought if he had trained four times a week, he would have won it.

“He was in the wrong mindset, the party mindset. Training twice a week and that’s it. So when I saw the fight, I was like ‘Oh my god, if only you trained four times a week, you probably would’ve beaten him’,” Lobov added.

“But imagine him in a full camp and the Conor that fought Eddie Alvarez. Imagine that Conor fighting Khabib. That’s what I want to see.”