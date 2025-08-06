Sachin Tendulkar believes Mohammed Siraj ‘doesn't get the credit he deserves’

India's Mohammed Siraj poses with the Player of the Match award after India beat England in the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval in London on August 4, 2025. — Reuters

KARACHI: India’s batting great Sachin Tendulkar has showered praise on right-arm pacer Mohammed Siraj for his consistent performances during their Test series stalemate against England.

Siraj outshone India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the recently concluded five-match series, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 23 wickets in nine innings at an average of 32.43.

He was also the only fast bowler across both teams to feature in all five Tests.

Siraj’s best performance came in the second innings of the fifth Test, where he registered a five-wicket haul to power India to an enthralling six-run triumph – their narrowest margin of victory in the longest format.

For his bowling outburst in the second innings, he was adjudged the Player of the Match, while his captain, Shubman Gill, bagged the Player of the Series award.

Siraj’s consistent performances throughout the series were also acknowledged by Sachin Tendulkar, who expressed admiration for his approach and attitude, claiming he does not get the due credit.

"Unbelievable. Superb approach. I love his attitude. I love the spring in his legs," Tendulkar said.

"For a fast bowler to be constantly in your face like that, no batsman will like it. And the approach he had till the end on the last day, I could hear commentators also saying he bowled around 90mph (145kph) on the last day after having bowled more than 1000 deliveries in the series. That shows his courage and big heart.

"The way he started on the last day was remarkable and he has always been instrumental, playing a key role whenever we need him, whenever we want him to deliver that knockout punch, he's been able to do that consistently in the past, and so was the case in this series. The way he picked all those wickets and performed, he doesn't get the credit he deserves."