Taylor Fritz opens up on conditions of court and balls at Canadian Open

Taylor Fritz of the U.S. reacts during his second round match against Canada's Gabriel Diallo at All England Club in London on July 2, 2025. — Reuters

American tennis player Taylor Fritz has opened up on the conditions of the court and balls at the Canadian Open, international media reported on Wednesday.

The tournament is being held at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario.

Fritz has secured a place in the semifinal of the National Bank Open, defeating Andrey Rublev 6-3, 7-6(7) on Tuesday.

After his victory, Taylor sat for a press conference and discussed the conditions of the balls and the court.

"I think it's a combination of the court with the balls. I think if we played with different balls, I guess the other ball we play with, the Dunlop ball, if we played with the Dunlop ball it wouldn't feel unplayable,” Taylor Fritz said.

“Just because the Dunlop ball's just a lot softer, so it's easier to, the softer ball's going to decel more when it hits the court, and it's going to hold on your racket a bit more when you make contact, so you can kind of feel like you have a little bit more control,"

Taylor Fritz said that on Tuesday, he felt better but in most of the matches he was struggling with the conditions.

"The combination of these balls on a fast court is really ugly tennis, and that's kind of just how it is. Like I said, tonight was by far the most playable for me,” Fritz added.

“The most control I felt like I had all week. But yeah, in a lot of other matches, I'm hitting shots and missing balls that it seems crazy. Like, I'm struggling to make contact sometimes."

Fritz will face Ben Shelton in an all-American semifinal on August 7 at the Centre Court.