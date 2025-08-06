WWE star Charlotte Flair reveals heartbreaking struggles outside ring

An undated photo of WWE star Charlotte Flair. — WWE YouTube

WWE star Charlotte Flair opened up about her heartbreaking struggles outside the ring, saying her body was in shock and she closed herself off from everyone.

The current Women’s Tag Team Champion, Flair, is one of the female wrestlers who has seen massive success over the last few years, but her personal life story is different.

The daughter of famous WWE wrestler Ric Flair has revealed all the struggles and pain she has gone through over the last year.

She went through a lot last year, which includes a divorce with WWE star Andrade El Idolo, a knee injury and struggling with the IVF process.

"I went through just the egg freezing process. I was going to do embryos, IVF,” Charlotte said.

“But the stress from I just tore my knee, and then halfway through it I was like, ‘Oh, this relationship…’ I mean, I have fought for this marriage for so long. So I then, as I filed for divorce, I kept going (...) okay, I'll still get embryos ready, I just didn't have the egg quality."

Flair further stated that after going through all her body was in shock.

“It was just everything at once. It was that, the divorce, and then yeah, my body was just in, like, probably shock," she said.

When asked about coping with the situation, Charlotte Flair revealed that she closed herself off from everyone and kept her divorce secret.

"I just kind of closed myself off from everyone, except for my assistant Brian, who was there with me most of the time. I didn’t..I just shut down, because I wanted to keep my divorce a secret," Flair concluded.