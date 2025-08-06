Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl against Ireland in first T20I

Ireland captain Gaby Lewis (second from left) flips the coin as Pakistan's Fatima Sana (second from right) looks on at the toss for their first T20I at the Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin on August 6, 2025. — PCB

DUBLIN: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Ireland in the opening T20I of the three-match series here at the Clontarf Cricket Club on Wednesday.

Playing XIs

Ireland: Gaby Lewis (c), Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Rebecca Stokell, Arlene Kelly, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Ava Canning and Lara McBride.

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Gull Feroza, Sidra Ameen, Diana Baig, Aliya Riaz, Eyman Fatima, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana, Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Pakistan and Ireland have come face-to-face 19 times in the shortest format, with the former boasting a dominant record with 15 victories.

Matches: 19 Pakistan: 15 Ireland: 4

The last T20I series between the two sides was played in 2022, which Ireland won 2-1.

Overall, Pakistan and Ireland have locked horns in two bilateral series, with both emerging victorious once apiece.

Their most recent meeting came at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, where Muneeba Ali’s maiden century propelled Pakistan to a crushing 70-run victory over Ireland.

FORM GUIDE

The two teams enter the three-match series with contrasting momentum in their favour as Ireland are on a six-match winning streak, which included 3-0 clean sweeps over Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are playing their first bilateral series since their dismal ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 campaign, which saw them crash out of the group stage. The green shirts have only one victory out of their last five completed matches.

Ireland: W, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Pakistan: L, L, L, W, L