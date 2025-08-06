Newcastle's Alexander Isak told to train alone amid uncertainty over future: report

An undated photo of Sweden international Alexander Isak. — Reuters

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is being told to train alone amid uncertainty over his future, international media reported on Wednesday.

According to reports, Isak was called for training following the departure of the rest of the squad on Wednesday.

The Sweden international, who was dropped from Eddie Howe's 30-man squad for the side’s pre-season tour of Asia, citing a ‘minor thigh injury’ for the absence, is heavily linked with a move to Liverpool.

British media last week reported that Newcastle have rejected Liverpool’s formal offer for striker Isak.

The Magpies are considered to value the forward at about £150m, while the Reds reportedly offered £110m plus add-ons.

After missing Newcastle’s tour to Asia, Isak chose to train at his previous club Real Sociedad, saying he wanted to explore his options this summer.

He then returned to Tyneside at the weekend, just before Howe and his men were given two days off following their arrival from Seoul.

Reports suggest that the Newcastle squad reached the training ground on Wednesday morning, and their families were allowed to meet them after the session.

However, reportedly, Alexander Isak, who reported back Monday, was told to reach the ground after the players had left.

Alexander Isak, who moved from La Liga club Real Sociedad to Newcastle for £60m in 2022, scored 62 goals in 109 appearances for the Magpies since his arrival.

Isak has three years remaining on his contract with Newcastle, but the Magpies have now started looking for potential replacements in case of his departure. Although the club is firm on its stance that he is not for sale.

However, Newcastle's stance could be altered if the Tyneside club finds a suitable replacement for the Swedish striker.

According to reports, Newcastle have already started its efforts for Isak and submitted bids to get RB Leipzig’s striker Benjamin Sesko.

Manchester United is also in the race for Sesko and have reached out to Leipzig with an offer.

Newcastle have made an initial bid of around £65m plus £4.3m in add-ons, which was rejected by Leipzig over the weekend, but have now lodged an improved offer worth at least £70m.