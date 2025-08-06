West Indies announce squad for ODI series against Pakistan

West Indies players celebrate a dismissal during their first ODI against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on May 29, 2025. — ECB

ANTIGUA: Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Wednesday, announced a 15-member squad for the three-match home ODI series against Pakistan, scheduled to be played in Trinidad from August 8 to 12.

West Indies made only one change to the squad that toured the United Kingdom (UK) earlier this year as right-arm pacer Alzarri Joseph, who was rested from the recently concluded T20I series, saw an extension in his time on the sidelines to manage his workload.

He has been replaced by Romario Shepherd, who made his return to the ODI squad after missing matches against England and Ireland earlier this year.

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy expressed his hope from the selected contingent to continue the momentum, but acknowledged the challenge the Pakistan team possess.

He further termed the upcoming series an opportunity for his side to earn the direct qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.

“Pakistan presents a different test and challenge as we continue our push for automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup,” Sammy said in a CWI statement.

“While qualifying is our immediate goal, maintaining a winning mentality and team cohesion is essential for long-term success.

“The upcoming matches against teams like Pakistan, who are ranked higher, provide crucial opportunities to earn valuable ranking points to improve our standing ahead of the World Cup.”

For the unversed, all three ODIs of the upcoming series will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad, on August 8, 10 and 12, respectively.

West Indies squad for ODI series against Pakistan: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales and Romario Shepherd.