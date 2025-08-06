ECB scraps controversial branded balls for The Hundred 2025

Oval Invincibles team celebrates winning The Hundred 2024 men's competition after beating Southern Brave in the final at The Lord's in London on August 18, 2024. — ECB

KARACHI: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has scrapped the branded white Kookaburra balls for The Hundred after consistent negative feedback from the players, international media reported on Wednesday.

According to a report, the balls used in the first four editions of the league, featuring a large ‘H’ logo, were blamed for lower scoring rates, which had significantly dipped to 1.37 runs per ball last season of the men’s competition.

The players further complained that the requirement of the additional lacquer on the branded balls gave them a ‘plasticky’ feel.

"The seam seems to be massive," Moeen Ali told The Cricketer. "Every game, it seems the ball is nipping. Most teams are 30 for 5 in most games."

Meanwhile, Kookaburra insisted that the specifications of the branded balls were the same as those used in other domestic and international cricket competitions, denying any impact caused by the imprinted ‘H’ logo.

The ECB, on the other hand, carried out an extensive analysis over the winter and found negligible change in the ball’s behaviour compared to those used in England and Wales.

But the ball-tracking data suggested a spike in seam movement and swing at the commencement of The Hundred 2023, compared to its previous season, which, however, was primarily linked to the pitches and the weather.

Despite no concrete evidence against the branding on the balls, the ECB has scrapped the balls and reverted to the same batch used in the T20 Blast 2025, hoping that the switch would satisfy the players and that the perception of lesser assistance for the bowlers would lead to higher scoring rates.