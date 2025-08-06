Nominees for ICC Women’s Player of the Month for July 2025 unveiled

England's Sophie Ecclestone (second from right) celebrates with Sophia Dunkley (second from left) after taking a wicket during their third ODI against India at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on July 22, 2025. — ECB

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, announced the nominees for the Women’s Player of the Month Award for July 2025, featuring two England players and one Ireland player.

England’s top-order batter Sophia Dunkley and left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone, alongside Ireland captain Gaby Lewis, have been shortlisted for the prestigious monthly award.

Dunkley had been one of the most consistent batters for England in July, when they hosted India for an ODI and T20I series.

The right-handed batter had a forgetful start to the month as she could muster one run in the second T20I of the five-match series.

She, however, made an astounding comeback by smashing a match-winning half-century in the subsequent match and followed it up with the scores of 22 and 46 in the remaining two fixtures, respectively, to finish as England’s leading run-getter in the series with 151 runs.

Dunkley carried her form in the subsequent ODI series and played an anchoring 83-run knock in the opening match. She could score an unbeaten nine in the second game, while making 34 in the third to round up the series with 126 runs at an average of 63.

Her teammate and former top-ranked T20I bowler Ecclestone also had a phenomenal month in the international circuit.

Although England lost the T20I series 3-2, Ecclestone starred in their two victories, which included picking up two wickets and helping the hosts prevail in a tense run chase during the fifth T20I. Overall, she took four wickets in as many T20Is.

She also made handy contributions with the bat, amassing 65 runs in the four T20Is, played during July, with the highest score of 35 – her career best in the shortest format.

Ecclestone was also adjudged the Player of the Match in England’s solitary victory in the ODI series, courtesy of her economical bowling figures of 3/27, which helped them bowl out India for a meagre 147 and clinch an eight-wicket victory in the rain-hit fixture.

Ireland captain Lewis also had a dazzling month as she played a pivotal role in leading her side to ODI and T20I series triumphs over Zimbabwe.

The right-handed batter accumulated 154 runs in three T20Is at an average of 77 with the help of two half-centuries to propel Ireland clean sweep Zimbabwe in the shortest format series.

Her best performance came in the second T20I when she scored 87 runs off 50 deliveries to lead Ireland to an unassailable 2-0 lead.

The all-rounder also chipped in with the ball, claiming three wickets in as many T20Is.

Lewis was equally impressive in the two-match ODI series as she registered scores of 51 and 44, respectively, to help Ireland clinch both fixtures comprehensively.