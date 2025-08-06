Pakistani footballer Amanullah Rauf Baloch slips in Norway

An undated photo of Pakistani footballer Amanullah Rauf Baloch. — Reporter

Pakistani footballer Amanullah Rauf Baloch, who travelled to participate in the Norway Cup Street Football Championship, slipped in Oslo, his club, Muslim Hands, confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the Muslim Hands club, Amanullah, who is from Lyari, Karachi, went missing from the club’s camp from the very first day.

The Lyari-based footballer did not even attend the opening ceremony of the tournament, the Muslim Hands club representative said.

Amanullah’s passport has been deposited in the Pakistani embassy in Norway, and relevant authorities in Pakistan have also been fully informed about the case.

It is necessary to mention here that two Pakistani athletes also slipped in Garemay recently, who travelled to participate in the World University Games there.

Pakistani Street Children Team, in the Under-17 category, took part in Norway Cup under the umbrella of globally recognised charity Muslim Hands.

More than 2,000 teams from 30 countries in different age groups played across 90 fields.

For the unversed, three teams from Pakistan were supposed to participate in the Norway Cup. The Better Future Pakistan Under-15 team went to the event from Lyari, which was undefeated in the event and clinched the trophy in its relevant category.

In an electrifying final, Better Future Pakistan outclassed Norwegian club Gjovik-Lyn, FK with a convincing 2-0 victory.

It is also pertinent to mention that a third team from Karachi, the Lyari Football Academy, despite receiving Rs183 million from the Sindh government in terms of financial support did not participate in the Norway Cup due to delays.

Sindh’s Sports Minister, Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, has hinted at reclaiming the grant given to the team.