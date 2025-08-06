Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes they can be champions this season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts during Pre-Season Friendly against Newcastle United on July 27, 2025. — Reuters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta addressed that he believes in his squad and they can be successful this season, the manager said on Wednesday.

Arsenal eyes to play two friendlies at home against Villarreal and Athletic Club before the start of the new Premier League campaign at Manchester United.

They have recently added Viktor Gyokeres and midfielders Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard. Centre-back Cristhian Mosquera, as well as winger Noni Madueke and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea.

With these signings, Arteta feels significant strength in his squad.

Arteta explained that all the new signings add more strength and power to the team and will be needed in the upcoming seasons. He said they know what their goal is and have accepted that they were close in the past few seasons.

"These new arrivals all add quality and depth to the squad, which is what we are going to need throughout the season ahead," Arteta said.

"We know what our targets are and what we want to achieve this season -- there is a big belief in our ability to achieve that.

"We have been very, very close the last few seasons and the whole team is going to determine whether we achieve that or not."

He added that they have to make sure that they are doing everything to reach that level every day and set the needs that they want to achieve.

"But at the same time, we have to make sure that we don't lose sight of what we have to do on a daily basis to get to the levels that we want," he concluded.