Pakistan Test cricketer slams speculation over Babar Azam’s T20I return

Babar Azam during a Pakistan Men's T20 Squad Media Opportunity at National Stadium on July 14, 2025 in Karachi, Pakistan. - PCB

Pakistan's Test cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has dismissed growing speculation regarding star batter Babar Azam’s potential return to the T20I squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, following an injury to Fakhar Zaman.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Shehzad voiced concern over the spread of unverified news across social media platforms.

“Since Fakhar Zaman got injured, the news has been circulating that Babar Azam is making a comeback. These are all just speculations,” Shehzad said.

“These narratives are pushed through specific WhatsApp groups and social media accounts that are hired for such purposes. Through these channels, an environment is created, and once it appears on social media, it spreads like wildfire,” he added.

Criticising the timing of such rumours, the right-handed batter questioned the intent behind the narratives.

“We’ve never seen a scenario where a player gets injured just a day or two ago, and suddenly talks begin about Babar Azam’s return,” he remarked.

The 33-year-old further recalled a similar situation during Pakistan’s T20I series against the West Indies, which the national team won 2-1.

“There was similar chatter earlier — that Babar Azam’s name was under consideration for the T20 series against the West Indies. But according to social media reports, Babar showed great generosity by requesting his name be withdrawn to give youngsters a chance,” he said.

Questioning the authenticity of such reports, he criticised how Babar is portrayed in the media.

“These identical posts are being shared across various accounts. For God’s sake, when has Babar Azam ever refused to give youngsters a chance?” he questioned.

“How many youngsters have actually been given opportunities under his captaincy? Can someone tell us how many domestic performers were backed under Babar’s leadership?” he asked.

Shehzad concluded by reflecting on Babar’s handling of domestic talent during his tenure as captain.

“When media pressure mounted, and domestic performers struggled to even make the squad, Babar Azam still didn’t give them playing opportunities in matches,” he concluded.

These remarks come amid increasing media reports linking former captain with a possible return to Pakistan’s T20I setup.

Speculation intensified after the left-handed batter sustained a hamstring injury during the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies, ruling him out of both the final T20I and ODI legs of the Caribbean tour.

With the tri-nation series and the Asia Cup 2025 approaching, Fakhar’s availability remains uncertain.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has instructed him to report to the National Cricket Academy in Lahore for rehabilitation under the supervision of the board’s medical team.