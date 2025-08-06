Eubank and Benn's rematch announced for November

An undated picture of British rivals Chris Eubank Jr(left) and Conor Benn. — Instagram/chriseubankjr

LONDON: British rivals Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn have been scheduled to play their most-awaited rematch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 15, organisers announced on Wednesday.

Eubank Jr earlier won the first 12-round fight via a unanimous 116-112 points decision in April. Following the brutal contest, Eubank was taken to the hospital for precautionary checks.

International media also reported that the deal was completed on Tuesday, and it would sponsor the 'Unfinished Business' fight along with Riyadh Season.

Benn's promoter, Eddie Hearn, posted on Instagram that they will be back in Spurs for 'GETBACK'.

"Back to Spurs we go for the GETBACK," Hearn wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier, the match was scheduled to take place on September 20, but Eubank mentioned that he would not be ready by that date.

Benn stated that he was ready to fight against Eubank in September, but now he will be prepared in November with more power and strength. He cited Eubank that he will see him soon.

“I was ready in September, but I’ll be even more ready for November,” Benn wrote.

“See you soon @ChrisEubankJr #redemption.”

For Benn, 28, the loss marked the first defeat of his professional career, bringing his record to 23-1. Despite the setback, he displayed immense heart and power throughout the fight.

The rematch continues the long-awaited grudge that remained for decades and reignites the fierce family rivalry that began 35 years ago when their fathers, Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn, first squared off in the ring.